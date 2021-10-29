COVID-19 in Sask.: 141 new cases, 2 deaths Friday

Saskatchewan is reporting 141 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths from the illness on Friday.

One death was also removed from the provincial death toll after it was determined to have presumably not been related to COVID-19, leaving the total death toll from the pandemic in Saskatchewan at 863.

In-province hospitalizations for COVID-19 have fallen below 200 for the first time since Sept. 12. On Friday, Saskatchewan reported 197 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 49 patients in intensive care. Another 22 COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan were in ICUs outside of the province.

Since Thursday's report, one of the patients being treated outside of Saskatchewan has returned to the province and another has died.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, nearly a quarter of new cases reported Friday are in the 40 to 59 age group.

The province is now reporting 1,796 known active COVID-19 cases, marking the second day in a row this number has risen slightly after a nearly two week streak of daily declines.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 156, or 13 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases reported Monday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: 13.

North central: five.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 23.

Central west: two.

Central east: 22.

Regina: 33.

Southwest: four.

South central: five.

Southeast: 23.

Location information was pending for six more cases.

There were 2,336 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Thursday's update.

Meanwhile, 3,418 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, including 1,035 first doses.