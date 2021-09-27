COVID-19 in Sask.: 188 new cases, no new deaths Thursday

Saskatchewan is reporting 188 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths from the illness.

Saskatchewan also reported 214 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 49 patients in intensive care. Another 24 COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan were in ICUs outside of the province.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, over 60 per cent of the new cases reported Thursday among people eligible for vaccination involved people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The province is now reporting 1,782 known active COVID-19 cases — a slight rise in active cases from Wednesday, breaking the province's nearly two-week streak of lowering active case numbers every day.

There were 1,765 active cases in the province on Wednesday — the lowest number since the end of August.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 170, or 14.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases reported Monday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 18.

Far northeast: three.

Northwest: 13.

North central: 26.

Saskatoon: 33.

Central east: 24.

Regina: 28.

Southwest: five.

South central: three.

Southeast: 27.

Location information was pending for eight more cases.

There were 2,409 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Wednesday's update.

Meanwhile, 3,357 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, including 1,012 first doses.