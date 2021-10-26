Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Sask.: Active cases drop for 12th straight day

The province reports 107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with five more deaths from the illness.

Gear is unloaded from a Canadian Armed Forces CC-130J Hercules Aircraft at Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport on Oct. 26, 2021. The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to Saskatchewan as part of efforts to fight COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there were 222 people in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, including 48 patients in intensive care. There were also 26 Saskatchewan patients in ICUs outside the province. (Don Somers/CBC News)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has decreased for the 12th day in a row, as the province reported 107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The province is now reporting 1,829 active COVID-19 cases, less than half the number of cases active in the province at the start of October.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 185, or 15.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

The province also reported five more people who had the illness have died, bringing the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 859.

There are now 222 people in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 48 patients in intensive care. Twenty-six other COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan are in ICUs outside the province.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, less than half of the new cases in those age 12 and up (40.7 per cent) involved people who were fully vaccinated. 

The new cases reported Tuesday were located in the following zones:

  • Far northwest: nine.
  • Far northeast: three.
  • Northwest: 12.
  • North central: two.
  • Northeast: two.
  • Saskatoon: 29.
  • Central west: one.
  • Central east: 11.
  • Regina: 22.
  • South central: four.
  • Southeast: three.

Location information was pending for nine more cases.

There were 1,529 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Monday's update.

Meanwhile, 940 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, including 268 first doses.

