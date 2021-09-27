COVID-19 in Sask.: 128 new cases, 3 more deaths

Saskatchewan is reporting 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as three more deaths of people who had the illness.

That brings the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 854 — up from 708 deaths reported 30 days ago.

Saskatchewan also reported 222 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 55 patients in intensive care. Twenty-six other COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan were receiving ICU care outside of the province.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, less than a third of the new cases reported Monday (32 per cent) were in children younger than 12.

The province is now reporting 1,950 known active COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 188, or 15.6 new cases per 100,000 people. A month ago, that number was 479.

The new cases reported Monday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest:

Far northeast: three.

Northwest: 10.

North central: 15.

Northeast: seven.

Saskatoon: 30

Central west: two.

Central east: 17.

Regina: 26.

Southwest: four.

South central: one.

Southeast: seven.

Location information was pending for six more cases.

There were 1,361 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Sunday's update.

Meanwhile, 2,068 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, including 546 first doses.