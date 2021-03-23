COVID-19 in Sask: 224 new cases, 87 recoveries, variants of concern rising in the Moose Jaw area

Saskatchewan reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and no new deaths.

There are 21 new cases involving the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern (VOC) in Saskatchewan today, confirmed by whole genome sequencing.

As of Saturday, 1,240 VOC cases had been identified in Saskatchewan. The province says these variants are "beginning to rise" across southern Saskatchewan — particularly in the Moose Jaw area — though the majority of these cases are still in Regina.

Of the 32,783 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,817 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 190 — 15.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Saturday are in the following provincial zones:

Far north west: four.

Far north east: two.

North west: 10.

North central: nine.

North east: 13.

Saskatoon: 28.

Central west: four.

Central east: three.

Regina: 122.

South central: 18.

South east: 11.

The province says 152 people in the province are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 25 people in intensive care. (Government of Saskatchewan)

There are currently 152 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care.

The province also reported 87 new recoveries. There have been 30,536 known recoveries in total as of Saturday.

To date, 652,355 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 4,103 of which were processed on Friday.

4,814 vaccinations Friday

The province says 4,814 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Friday. To date, a total of 167,509 doses have been administered in the province.

Almost three quarters of residents in their 80s and more than a third of residents in their 70s have now received their first dose of vaccine. In addition, over 70 per cent of long term care home residents and 40 per cent of Phase 1 health-care workers have received their second dose.

Beginning tomorrow at 12:01 a.m., all restaurants and licensed establishments in the Regina area must close for in-person dining. Take-out and delivery will still be permitted. Venues like community halls, galleries, theatres, bowling alleys, arcades and car shows must also close.