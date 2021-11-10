COVID-19 in Sask.: 9 new deaths reported after database error causes delay

The Saskatchewan government added nine COVID-19-related deaths and removed one from the pandemic total on Friday, after health officials said a database error caused a delay in death recording over the last two weeks.

"The notable length of time without a new death being reported initiated an audit of reporting systems," the province said on its online COVID-19 dashboard.

"While COVID-19 data has been entered into Panorama throughout January, a programming parameter of December 31, 2021 had limited death and recovered cases data from being compiled."

The number of new cases, hospitalization and ICU statistics were not affected by the error, since a different program is used to track those numbers, the province noted.

However, another audit of the COVID-19 test reporting systems led officials to find another 2,693 negative COVID-19 test results from third-party PCR tests dated from July to November 2021. Those results have since been added onto the dashboard.

"Recent audits found that this manual entry was missed or not correctly integrated into provincial databases. These manual processes have now been automated," the province said, noting weekly average calculations will likely be affected.

10:13 Political Panel - Jan. 21 Premier Scott Moe says extra public health restrictions are not working in other provinces and his government is watching hospitalizations and ICU numbers closely. So how might the government’s approach change -- if at all -- with new modeling showing record high hospitalizations next month? Guest host Peter Mills talks with CBC Saskatchewan provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Leader Post columnist Murray Mandryk in this week's political panel. 10:13

Test positivity rate down, PCR testing up

Saskatchewan's test positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive through PCR tests — fell to 18 per cent on Friday, down from Thursday's 33 per cent.

On Friday, 6,696 people received a PCR test and 1,256 had positive results.

Saskatchewan's seven-day rolling average of test positivity sat at 33 per cent, while the known active COVID-19 case count was 12,199.

However, these numbers are likely understated as they don't take into account everyone who tests positive for the virus on an at-home rapid test.

Hospitalizations steady at 215 patients — 23 in ICU

There were 215 people in hospital on Friday, including 23 patients in intensive care — unchanged from the day before.

Of the 192 inpatients, 88 are hospitalized for a COVID-19-related illness, while 89 are "incidental" COVID-19 infections and 15 are undetermined.

Fifteen of the 23 people in ICUs are there due to COVID-19, while another seven are getting treatment for an "incidental" COVID-19 infection and one patient is undetermined.

1,313 more people fully vaccinated

The province reported another 2,123 COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday — 810 were first doses and 1,313 were second shots.

The Saskatoon region saw the most doses delivered at 828, followed by the Regina area at 334 and the east-central part of Saskatchewan — which covers Yorkton and Melville — at 144.

As of Friday, 882,750 people in Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.