COVID-19 in Sask.: Test positivity rate rises to 33%, 215 people hospitalized

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 test positivity rate — the total percentage of daily PCR tests that came back positive — and hospitalizations both increased on Thursday.

According to the latest data posted to the province's online dashboard, there were 1,158 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,513 provincial tests, bumping up the test positivity rate to 33 per cent.

However, the reported case numbers are likely considerably understated, since they don't include people who test positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 through an at-home rapid antigen test.

For the 15th consecutive day, the province has not reported any new COVID-19-related deaths. There have been a total of 961 deaths from the illness in the province, with the most recent reported on Jan. 6.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 215 hospitalizations on Thursday — an increase of 16 from Wednesday and a 75 per cent spike from the 123 people hospitalized a week ago, on Jan. 13.

There are 192 in-patients: 90 hospitalized for a COVID-19-related illness, 88 with incidental COVID-19 infections and 14 are undetermined.

There are also 23 patients in intensive care: 15 hospitalized for a COVID-19-related illness, six with incidental COVID-19 infections and two undetermined, according to the health authority.

Of those hospitalized on Thursday, 74 (roughly 34 per cent) were not fully vaccinated against the virus, the health authority said.

Saskatoon and Regina saw the majority of positive PCR tests reported Thursday, at 366 and 349, respectively.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region were:

Central east: 66.

Southeast: 64.

Northwest: 54.

North central: 42.

South central: 35.

Far northeast: 18.

Central west: 18.

Northeast: 13.

Southwest: 10.

Far northwest: 10.

Another 113 new COVID-19 cases have pending residence information, the province said.

As of Thursday, 11,973 known active COVID-19 cases were reported across Saskatchewan, while the seven-day rolling average of new infections sat at 1,269 (105.3 cases per 100,000 people).

1,263 more people fully vaccinated in Sask.

Another 2,020 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatchewan, according to the province's Thursday statistics. That number includes 757 first doses and 1,263 second shots.

The Saskatoon region saw the most new vaccinations, with 632, followed by the Regina area with 270 and the north central part of the province — which includes Prince Albert — at 150 doses administered.

A total of 881,437 people in Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.