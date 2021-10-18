COVID-19 in Sask.: As new case numbers trend downward, province sets ICU record

Just hours after the Saskatchewan government announced it will be sending six COVID-19 intensive care patients to Ontario, health officials reported a record-setting 85 people in the province's ICUs Monday.

According to the provincial government's online dashboard, another 250 people were receiving inpatient care.

Out of the 335 total people in hospital with the virus, nearly 76 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the province noted.

Four more deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported Monday.

Another 279 new cases were posted as well, the second fewest Saskatchewan has seen on a single day in the last week.

The Saskatoon zone saw the most positive tests at 69, while the Regina region saw 50.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

East central: 32.

North central: 30.

Southwest: 19.

Northwest: 17.

Far northeast: 15.

Southeast: 12.

South central: 12.

Northeast: five.

West central: six.

Far northwest: three.

The provincial data showed people in their 20s and 30s made up more than a quarter (27.6 per cent) of Monday's cases.

More than one in five people 12 and older who tested positive were also not fully vaccinated, the province said.

As of Monday, a total of 3,670 cases were considered active in Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 319, which works out to about 26.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Another 2,100 doses of vaccine were administered Monday, making 77 per cent of people eligible (12 and older) in Saskatchewan fully vaccinated.