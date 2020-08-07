COVID-19 in Sask: 22 new cases, 26 more recoveries reported Friday
Two people are in intensive care
Saskatchewan reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more recoveries Friday.
There have now been a total of 2,034 reported cases of COVID-19 in the province, of which 139 are considered active.
Five of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area, four are in the north central zone and four are in the central east zone. The Regina area, the far north east zone and the south central zones each had two new cases. The central west zone had three new cases.
There are currently eight people in hospital in the province with COVID-19. Six are receiving inpatient care — four in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south west region. Two people — one in Regina and one in Saskatoon — are in intensive care.
On Thursday, 2,330 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province.
In advance of the Thanksgiving long weekend, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents that non-essential and recreational travel is discouraged, and that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people and must maintain a two-metre separation between members of different households.
