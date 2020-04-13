Remembering those lost to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

While everyone's lives have been disrupted or altered by the global pandemic, the people likely most devastated are those left to mourn loved ones who have died due to COVID-19.

Four people have died in Saskatchewan after contracting the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday, the province's official number of cases was 298, the sixth highest in the country.

Alice Grove, 75, died March 28 at the Battlefords Union Hospital. Her sister, Eleanor Widdowson, said everything changed in a matter of days. In mid-March they had gotten together for coffee and muffins. That was the last time she spoke with her sister in person.

Widdowson said her sister went to church when she could and loved to socialize in town. She was a widow who lived alone on a farm and didn't have children. However, she loved her extended family. Widdowson said Grove's death would leave a big hole in the grieving family.

She made the hard decision to have her sister cremated, saying that those who wanted to say goodbye wouldn't be able to because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The next day, an 85-year-old man from the Kamsack, Sask., area died in hospital. CBC is not naming the man at the request of the family.

Ron Mackay, the third victim in the province, was also 85 when he died from COVID-19-related complications on March 31. His family says they have received a huge amount of support from strangers and from friends.

Mackay has been described as a man who loved northern Saskatchewan: the lakes, the call of the loons breaking the silence at dawn, and his island home. More than all of that, he is described as loving his family. He and his wife Evelyn owned and operated Red's Camps, an outfitting business in La Ronge, for decades before selling it a few years ago.

That's where Mackay hosted countless people, but perhaps most notably Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Ron Mackay and his wife Evelyn were involved in the operation of Red's Camps in the La Ronge area from 1971 until just a few years ago. (Submitted by Scott Mackay)

It's not clear to the family how he contracted the virus, but Mackay's wife also had it. The family — his wife, their five children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren — want people to be careful and stay home.

Noble "Butch" Gullacher, 69, was the fourth person in Saskatchewan to die of COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital on March 19 and never left.

His wife Kathleen watched doctors remove his ventilator through a glass window. A nurse held his hand as he passed on April 10.

Kathleen said her husband spent a large part of his life crisscrossing the country as a conductor for the Canadian Pacific Railway. In addition to trains, he also loved cars and was the founding member of Saskatchewan's BMW Club.

In retirement, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and playing cards with them.

Gullacher was father to two sons and had three grandchildren — who "kept him going." His family believes he contracted the virus through community transmission, although it's not clear where.

Butch Gullacher, seen here with one of his granddaughters, Athena, and his wife Kathleen, at a Roughriders game in 2019. Kathleen says her husband of almost 45 years was a man who loved his family dearly and had a passion for BMWs, owning several throughout his life. (Supplied/Kathleen Gullacher )

Saskatchewan's number of recoveries has been climbing steadily, but so have the cases related to community transmission.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe said he wakes up every morning and prays there isn't a death related to COVID-19 as he waits for the daily numbers to come in.

The government released projections of how many people could eventually die from COVID-19 in the province. The low-range model projects at least 3,000 deaths, while the high-range scenario projects more than 8,000.