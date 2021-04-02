COVID-19 in Sask: 280 new cases, 190 recoveries, 5,504 vaccines delivered Friday

Saskatchewan reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the single greatest daily increase in cases since January.

No new cases involving the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern (VOC) were reported in Saskatchewan today, confirmed by whole genome sequencing, according to a news release from the province.

As of Saturday, 2,226 variants of concern have been identified in the province, and these cases are continuing to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw and Weyburn areas. The Regina area still accounts for 84 per cent of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in the province.

Of the 34,323 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 2,143 are considered active. 1078 of the active cases are in Regina.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 220 — 17.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 280 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Saskatchewan on April 3, 2021. (Government of Saskatchewan.)

The new cases Sunday are in the following provincial zones:

Far north west: six.

Far north east: one.

North west: 18.

North central: three.

North east: 11.

Saskatoon: 51.

Central west: one.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 127.

South west: six.

South central: 20.

South east: 24.

Pending residence information: two.

There are currently 189 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 42 in intensive care.

The province also reported 190 new recoveries. There have been 31,744 known recoveries in total as of Saturday.

To date, 677,547 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 3,336 of which were processed on Friday.

5,504 vaccinations Friday

The province says 5,504 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday. To date, a total of 214,246 doses have been administered in the province.

Three-quarters of long-term care home residents and one-fifth of Saskatchewan residents in their 80s have received their second dose of vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.

Keep Easter celebrations safe: province

The province is reminding Saskatchewan residents to abide by public health recommendations and consider hosting virtual gatherings over the Easter weekend.

Except for the Regina region, private indoor gatherings must be from two to three consistent households and cannot exceed 10 people.

In the Regina area, indoor private gatherings are limited to immediate households only, with the exception of individuals who live alone and single parents of minor children.

Travel in and out of the Regina area is not recommended unless absolutely necessary, and the province strongly discourages interprovincial and non-essential travel.

People planning Easter dinners are also encouraged to purchase their groceries ahead of time and have only one member of the household shopping.

One person should handle the preparation of food and drink, following proper food safety protocols and wearing a non-medical mask, and all served food should be plated by a single person.