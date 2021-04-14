COVID-19 in Sask.: Preliminary numbers show 289 cases, 1 death Sunday

The Saskatchewan government's update was delayed on Sunday.

The preliminary numbers show 289 new cases and one more death linked to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The person who died was in their 50s, and living in the North Central zone.

The breakdown of case numbers by location is not yet available.

There has now been a total of 38,160 cases of COVID-19 identified in Saskatchewan.

11,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Saskatchewan on Saturday. In total, 345,126 vaccines have been delivered in the province.