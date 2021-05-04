Tune in to our COVID-19 Q & A for kids with clinical microbiologist

CBC Saskatchewan is hosting a Q & A session on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with Saskatoon clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau and several students from across the province.

The conversation will be moderated by CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills.

We're expecting that the students aged 10 to 13 will ask Dr. Blondeau about COVID-19-related topics like school, activities, masks, vaccines, seeing family or friends, and more.

There's a good chance Dr. Blondeau will have answers to questions you or your kids are wondering about.There will also be questions chosen from the YouTube comment section, so people can participate that way if there's a question they'd like to raise.