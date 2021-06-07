COVID-19 exposure warning issued for Prince Albert city bus routes

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is issuing a warning to people who have travelled on two specific bus routes in the Prince Albert area.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, a contact investigation is done. The SHA issues a public service announcement if health officials determine there's an increased risk of exposure to the public.

The warning says that someone was on two specific First Canada City Bus routes in Prince Albert while infectious. Anyone who was on the following routes is asked to immediately self-isolate:

East flat/west flat route from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CST on May 31 to June 4.

West flat/east flat route from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST on May 31 to June 4.

The SHA says anyone affected should self-isolate for 14 days after their date of exposure. People should call 811 or their doctor to arrange testing if they develop symptoms. People can also be tested anytime to determine their status.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever.

Cough.

Headache.

Muscle and/or joint aches and pains.

Sore throat.

Chills.

Runny nose.

Nasal congestion.

Conjunctivitis.

Dizziness.

Fatigue.

Nausea and vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Loss of sense of taste or smell.

Shortness of breath.

Difficulty breathing.

The health authority is reminding people to stay two metres away from others when in public, wear a mask, limit gatherings, follow public health orders, wash hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands and stay home if you are unwell.