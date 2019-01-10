COVID outbreak declared at Weyburn hospital, Sask. Health Authority says
Outbreak hasn’t resulted in any disruption to services, according to SHA
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Weyburn General Hospital on Thursday after two patients tested positive, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Medical health officer Dr. Stanley Enebeli and SHA Infection Prevention and Control "are providing support for staff to control the outbreak, including enhanced precautions to prevent further transmission among patients, visitors and staff," Doug Dahl, SHA spokesperson, wrote in a statement Friday morning.
The outbreak in Weyburn, about 115 km southeast of Regina, hasn't resulted in any disruption to services at the hospital, he added.
In early February, Saskatchewan shifted to only investigating outbreaks in high-risk settings including long-term care and personal-care homes, correctional facilities and congregate living settings including shelters and group homes.
Outbreaks related to public mass gatherings/events, places of worship, workplaces, daycares, and educational settings are no longer investigated.
Seven new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and care home settings were reported this week, according to the province's weekly COVID update released Thursday.
