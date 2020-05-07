COVID-19 in Sask: 19 more cases announced, all in far north and north regions

Nineteen additional cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Thursday, all of them in the far north or north regions of the province.

Fifteen are in the far north region, including 12 cases in the La Loche area. The remaining four are in the north region.

There are currently 196 active cases throughout the province, with 138 active in the far north region and 39 active in the north region.

The other active cases are in the Saskatoon area, which has 16, and the Regina area, which has three.

The province also announced 17 new recoveries, boosting the total number of recoveries up to 329 out of 531 total cases recorded in Saskatchewan since the novel coronavirus was first detected.

There were 770 tests processed on Monday. There have been 34,361 tests conducted, as of Thursday.

Of the overall known cases, 139 have been linked to travel, 231 cases are connected to community contacts or mass gatherings, and 53 cases have no known exposure. There are another 108 cases still being investigated.

Twelve people are in hospital as a result of the virus. There are four people in intensive care — one in the north region and three in Saskatoon.