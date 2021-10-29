Sask. salon implements policy barring talk about COVID-19

Are you tired of people constantly talking about COVID-19?

So is Tessa Dupuis, the owner of Tessa's Beauty and Wellness, a salon in Weyburn, Sask., about 100 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Dupuis said she noticed people were depressed and angry all the time, so she posted a sign outlining a new policy: no talking about COVID-19, vaccinations or politics. Instead, customers are reminded to just be kind to one another.

"People read it, and they smiled, and they said 'You know what? That's a good idea,'" she said.

Dupuis said the change in conversation has pumped people up again. She said it has given her customers a happy feeling, and some even cried.

"Suddenly we were talking about grandkids, birthday parties and kids going to university," she said.

"It was back to discussing things that brought us joy."

The sign is the first thing that you see when you walk into the salon. It's posted everywhere, even on the washroom door.

The sign which outlines Tessa's Beauty and Wellness new policy is posted throughout the salon ( Tessa's Beauty and Wellness/Facebook)

Dupuis said her customers feel like the salon is a safe space from the rest of the world, where they can unplug and just share their joy and excitement.

Lisa Rogal has been a customer at Dupuis's salon for about two and a half years. She said when the sign was posted it felt like a relief. She works from home, and whenever she ran into friends or went to any appointment, the conversations were kind of a downer.

"I'm not one to dwell on negativity, and I think that it doesn't need to be discussed all time.… It was a relief to know that it's off the table, and I can go and enjoy my appointment," she said.

Rogal said the atmosphere at the salon is amazing, light hearted and relaxed. She said customers feel like family.

A lot of people ended up calling and texting Dupuis to see if they can use the same sign for their own businesses as well.

Despite the positive response, bringing in the policy wasn't an easy decision for Dupuis.

"The day that I posted that I fell apart, and cried and sobbed," she said, adding that she just felt overwhelmed.

Dupuis said she was worried about possible backlash, but since then it has been a joy to come to work. People have even dropped off candy, flowers and baked goods, and sent texts of support and love.

Dupuis said the takeaway is that there is more to life than doom and gloom. She said everyone needs to start being kind to others.

"People are just wanting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. People are wanting to feel excitement again," she said. "I see it happening more and more every day."