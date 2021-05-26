Sask. government extends COVID-19 health measures until Jan. 31

Saskatchewan's current COVID-19 public health measures — including mandatory masking and the proof-of-vaccination program — are being renewed into the new year, the province announced Thursday.

The public health orders were set to expire on Nov. 30, but the province has now extended them until Jan. 31, 2022. At that point, they will once again be reassessed.

Dr. Saqib Shahab has publicly said that restrictions should be in place until March to avoid a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Opposition Leader Ryan Meili asked Moe to publicly release Dr. Shahab's recommendations surrounding restrictions.

Dr. Shahab said it was up to the province to release the recommendations, while Moe said Shahab's advice was already out in the public in the form of public health orders and recommendations.