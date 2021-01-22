COVID-19 in Sask: 248 new cases, 112 recoveries, over 1000 active cases in Regina

Saskatchewan reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and three new deaths.

All three of the people who died were in their 80s — two in Regina, and one in the southeast.

There are no new cases involving the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern (VOC) in Saskatchewan today confirmed by whole genome sequencing. As of Saturday, 1,365 VOC cases had been identified in Saskatchewan.

The province says these variants are "beginning to rise" across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw area, though over 80 per cent of these cases are still in Regina.

Of the 33,031 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,950 are considered active. 1026 of the active cases are in Regina.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 200 — 16.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

Over half of the province's active cases of COVID-19 are in the Regina region as of March 28, 2021. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The new cases Sunday are in the following provincial zones:

Far north west: four.

Far north east: four.

North west: four.

North central: 16.

North east: four.

Saskatoon: 24.

Central west: one.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 130.

South west: one.

South central: 17.

South east: 32.

There is also one case with pending residence information.

There are currently 155 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.

The province also reported 112 new recoveries. There have been 30,648 known recoveries in total as of Sunday.

To date, 656,103 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 3,748 of which were processed on Saturday.

6,187 vaccinations Saturday

The province says 6,187 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday. To date, a total of 173,696 doses have been administered in the province.

Three quarters of Saskatchewan residents in their 80s and more than 40 per cent of residents in their 70s have now received their first dose of vaccine. Nearly 60 per cent of phase 1 health care workers have also received their first dose.

Additional public health measures in effect in Regina

As of this morning, all restaurants and licensed establishments in the Regina area were required to close for in-person dining. Take-out and delivery are still permitted. Venues like community halls, galleries, theatres, bowling alleys, arcades and car shows were also required to close.