Saskatchewan reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. One Regina resident in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

There have now been 418 deaths in the province due to COVID-19.

There are no new confirmed cases involving the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern (VOC) in Saskatchewan today. However, the province has also reported 625 presumptive VOC cases in the province, of which 527 are in the Regina area.

Of the 31,637 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,447 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 146 — 11.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

418 people in Saskatchewan have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The new cases Sunday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: one.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: eight.

North central: 15.

Northeast: seven.

Saskatoon: 19.

Central west: one.

Central east: six.

Regina: 105.

South central: three.

Southeast: 10.

Two new cases are pending residence information.

There are currently 139 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care.

The province also reported 164 new recoveries. There have been 29,772 known recoveries in total as of Sunday.

To date, 630,461 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,709 of which were processed on Saturday.

5,999 vaccinations Saturday

The province says 5,999 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday. To date, a total of 139,827 doses have been administered in the province.

Of the doses administered Saturday, 1,879 were delivered at the Regina drive-thru clinic.

Due to a damaged thermal shipper, the province says it will receive 5,850 fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than originally expected this week. The remaining 30,420 doses in this shipment are still expected to arrive on schedule.

Reduce Regina COVID-19 transmission

The province says there is an elevated risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to community transmission of coronavirus variants.

The province recommends that Regina and area residents, particularly those over age 50, not increase their household bubbles to include the two to three households up to 10 people allowed under current regulations. They should consider remaining with their current household only, the province says.

The province also says that while worship services in most of Saskatchewan expanded yesterday to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is lower, places of worship in Regina and adjacent communities will remain at the current capacity level of 30 individuals with physical distancing and masking guidelines in place.

This restriction will remain in effect until at least April 5.

The adjacent communities include Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

All residents of Regina, those who work in Regina and area, and those who are planning travel to the region are asked to abide by personal protective best practices: