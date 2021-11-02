Sask. long-term care homes dangerously understaffed as workers isolate due to COVID: CUPE president

Staff working in Saskatchewan's long-term care (LTC) homes are scared, burned out and being forced to work overtime as COVID-19 infects workers and leaves the homes dangerously short-staffed, according to a union representative.

"Our members are working short-staffed nearly every shift. Every shift. And when they go home, they finish a shift, they get called back. Constant calling back," said Bashir Jalloh, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 5430.

CUPE represents about 14,000 workers ranging from laundry services to licensed practical nurses in long-term and acute care in Saskatchewan.

Jalloh said employees are arriving to work expecting to have seven staff members present only to find three workers on shift.

"We need help. Our members are drowning," Jalloh said.

"They are exhausted."

Jalloh said the lack of staff means residents aren't getting the quality of care they deserve.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website, 44 long-term care homes had COVID outbreaks between January 3 and 16.

The SHA declined requests for interviews regarding increasing cases of COVID-19 in care homes and instead sent a link to its family presence rules.

Care homes across much of the province have moved to Level 1, which limits residents to two consistent, designated support people. Residents in palliative or end of life care can have two people present at one time.

In an interview last week, SHA interim chief operating officer Derek Miller acknowledged increased cases in LTC homes.

"We are definitely paying attention to and watching this and it is an area of concern for us," he said at the time.

Miller said the SHA is planning for an increase of as much as 20 per cent from normal absenteeism rates.

He said the province's newly announced "Go Teams" of medical professionals will help fill the gaps created by staff out sick or isolating with COVID.

In the same news briefing, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab urged visitors to LTC homes to rapid test before entering and upgrade their personal protective equipment (PPE).

He also said a fourth booster could be considered for LTC home residents.

"Obviously in a long-term care setting you need to have staff to be able to provide care," Shahab said.

Jalloh said the province isn't doing enough to protect residents and workers in LTCs.

"The situation we have now is unsustainable. The SHA says they are closely watching the situation. We need them to stop watching and start acting," Jalloh said.

Jalloh said he's also heard from care home staff who have been asked to return to work two days after testing positive with COVID because the homes didn't have any other options.

"That's how desperate the situation is" he said.

Jalloh said all staff, visitors and residents at LTC homes should have their PPE upgraded to N95 masks, which give better protection against the more transmissible Omicron variant.

He also said the province needs to create more full-time jobs to attract and retain workers.