COVID-19 in Sask.: 274 new cases, 250th death reported Saturday

The COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed 250 lives in Saskatchewan.

On Saturday, the province reported 274 new cases of COVID-19, as well as three more deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The deaths reported Saturday were a person in their 50s in the north central zone, a person in their 60s in the far northeast zone, and a person in their 80s in the far northwest zone.

With Saturday's update, the province's total caseload has reached 21,917.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far northwest: 50.

Far north central: 10.

Far northeast: 16.

Northwest: 41.

North central: 19.

Northeast: 16.

Saskatoon: 51.

Central west: three.

Central east: five.

Regina: 41.

Southwest: one.

Southeast: 11.

Residence information is pending for 10 cases.

Saskatchewan reached 250 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Health)

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 276, or 22.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 18,506 people have recovered from the illness, with 306 new recoveries reported in Saturday's update. Of the province's total cases, 3,161 are considered active, a slight decrease from Friday.

There are 197 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 35 of whom are in intensive care.

The province processed 3,252 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Vaccine update

The province administered 1,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 32,385.

As of Friday, 96 per cent of the province's doses have been administered. Saskatchewan now has the highest percentage of doses administered of any province in Canada.

The doses were administered in the following areas:

Regina: 148.

Saskatoon: 34.

Far north central: nine.

Far northeast: 10.

Northeast: 56.

Northwest: 449.

Central east: 320.

Southeast: 84.

The government says another shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan on Feb. 1.