COVID-19 in Sask.: 507 new cases reported Sunday, new record of ICU patients

The province reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and broke a previous record for most people in intensive care with the illness.

On Saturday there were 79 patients in the ICU, exceeding the previous record of 78 that was set on Wednesday.

There are six ICU cases in the northern regions of the province, seven in the central, five in the south, 22 in Regina and 39 in Saskatoon.

One death was reported in the central west region of the province raising the total death toll to 747, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

The new cases were located in:

Far northwest: 17.

Far northeast: 35.

Northwest: 64.

North central: 66.

Northeast: 17.

Saskatoon: 112.

Central west: two.

Central east: 52.

Regina: 62.

Southwest: 16.

South Central: nine.

Southeast: 26.

There are also 29 new cases that haven't been designated a location yet.

About 25 per cent (127) of the new cases reported Sunday were in children aged 11 and under who are ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. No other age group set by the province had more than 80 new cases.

As of Saturday, there were 333 people in hospital, and 252 (about 76 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Among those age 12 and up, one in 20 new cases were people who were fully vaccinated.

There have now been a total of 72,033 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,703 of them currently active.

The province reported an average of 486 new cases each day for the past week. The highest seven-day average recorded so far during the pandemic was on Sept. 20, when the seven-day average was 494 daily new cases.

COVID-19 vaccination

There were another 5,632 doses of the vaccine administered as reported Sunday: 2,825 of them first doses, and the remaining 2,807 second doses.

That brings the total number of vaccines administered to 1,601,344 — more than 846,000 of them are first doses and nearly 755,000 are second doses.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, about 85 per cent of people 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 76 per cent have received two doses.