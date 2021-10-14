COVID-19 in Sask.: 315 new cases, 5 deaths reported Thursday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths related to the virus Thursday.

According to the province's online dashboard, three people in their 80s have died of COVID-19, along with a person each in the 40-to-59 and 60-to-79 age categories. There were two deaths in Regina, and one each in the southeast, south central and east central regions.

The Saskatoon zone is holding steady as the hot spot in the province with 72 new cases, bringing the region's active case count up to 1,036. That's almost double the active number in the Regina area, which now sits at 540 after adding 29 new cases Thursday.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Northwest: 60.

Southeast: 28.

East central: 26.

North central: 25.

Far northeast: 20.

Far northwest: 12.

Northeast: 12.

South central: eight.

Southwest: five.

West central: two.

As of Thursday, there are 335 people hospitalized with the virus in Saskatchewan, 75 of whom are in intensive care units.

The Saskatoon region currently has the most COVID-19 patients, with 101 receiving inpatient care and 36 in ICUs.

Of those in hospital, nearly 75 per cent are not fully vaccinated, according to the province.

As of Thursday, there are 4,294 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases sits at 418, which works out to about 34.7 cases per 100,000 people.