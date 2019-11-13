Saskatchewan's hockey teams have faced serious funding shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan government announced $4 million to help keep the province's Western Hockey League (WHL) and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) teams afloat.

"Our junior hockey teams are a critical part of the cultural fabric and local economies across the province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release.

"Necessary restrictions due to COVID-19 have had a significant impact on these leagues and their teams and this support will help them address these financial challenges."

Each of Saskatchewan's five WHL teams — Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon — will receive $600,000, for a total of $3 million.

WHL commissioner Ron Robinson said the pandemic has had a "devastating impact" on the WHL and this support comes at a critical time.

"The support from the Government of Saskatchewan will not only allow the teams to remain viable but will ensure we can continue to provide a world-class development and educational experience for our players," he said in a news release.

The SJHL, meanwhile, will receive $1 million. SJHL president Bill Chow said this funding will help see the league through the "state of uncertainty" that has been hanging over these community-owned teams for months.

The province said it is working with the WHL, the SHJL and other sports leagues to find options for a safe return to play.