Sask. issues several fines for COVID-19 public health order violations

Saskatchewan public health inspectors issued several fines last week to people and businesses in violation of the province's COVID-19 public health orders.

During the week of Oct. 25, two individual fines of $2,800 were issued at Tobin Lake for failure to mask. Under the Health Information and Privacy Act, the Ministry of Health cannot disclose the names of individuals who have received fines.

The Shorebird Inn at Tobin Lake was also ticketed for failing to screen visitors for proof of vaccination or a negative test. Because the Shorebird Inn has received previous tickets, a court appearance will be required for this charge.

Scott's Fine Foods in Leader and The Beacon in Caronport were also issued $14,000 fines for failing to screen visitors for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The province has previously said that if a business intentionally allows access to their facility without proof of either vaccination or testing when those things are required, then the business will be in violation of the public health order and could be subject to a summary offence ticket.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the province also clarified that rapid antigen self-testing kits can only be used as a screening tool, and do not qualify as a negative test for screening purposes.

To meet the public health orders, a negative test needs to have a verified certificate including the person's name, birthdate, type of test, date and time of sample collection and the test result verified by the test operator.