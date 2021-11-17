Sask. issues $84K in fines to businesses, individuals flouting COVID protocols in past week

About $84,000 in fines were levied against a combined 10 businesses and individuals in Saskatchewan for defying public health orders during week of Nov. 8, the province said in a statement.

Two public health orders issued on Oct. 19 remain in effect: one requiring a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter non-essential businesses and organizations, and another requiring mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 and face coverings in indoor public spaces.

Businesses in contravention of the orders can be fined $10,000 and individuals $2,000, both subject to a 40 per cent victim surcharge, under the Public Health Act.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the province disclosed that five corporations were fined $14,000 each for failing to screen for proof of vaccination or a negative test and another five individuals were fined $2,800 each for failing to mask.

The citations were handed out to the following businesses:

A&W, located in Unity.

Bluez, located in Unity.

Chicken Chef, located in Esterhazy.

Tim Horton's, located in North Battleford.

Tim Horton's, also located in North Battleford.

Under The Health Information and Privacy Act, the provincial health ministry cannot disclose the names of the people fined. The province did provide the locations where the people were fined. It said it fined three people at the Oasis Roadhouse in Pangman, one in Unity and another in Outlook from a complaint dating back to Sept. 20.

Earlier in November, the province issued a news release stating public health inspectors had handed out nearly $48,000 in fines.