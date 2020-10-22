The Saskatchewan Health Authority has published the list of possible exposures to COVID-19 from Oct. 10 to 19. The SHA releases the names of businesses and times when not all contacts can be traced.

The SHA said people who were likely infectious with COVID-19 were at locations in Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan, Lloydminster and Warman.

Anyone at one of the locations on the specific days and times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If they have had or develop COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

Estevan

October 15 Michael's Bakery, King Street, 12:45 to 1 p.m. CST. Walmart, 413 Kensington Avenue, 5 to 5:15 p.m. CST. Eddie Websters, 122 Fourth Street, 6 to 8 p.m. CST.



Lloydminster

October 13 Lloyd Mall Shopping Centre, 5211 44th Street, 4:30 to 5 p.m. CST.



Regina

October 13 Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 2 p.m. CST.

October 14 Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres) @ Kramer Blvd, transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. CST. Regina Transit, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) @ Superstore North, to downtown. Transferred to Route #4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd, 4 to 5 p.m. CST.

October 15 Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 7 a.m. to noon CST. Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. CST. Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST. Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres), From Kramer Blvd transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 6 to 7 a.m. CST. Regina Transit, North Superstore, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to downtown. Transferred to Route 4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd., 12 to 1 p.m. CST.

October 16 Crawford's No Frills, 500 Fourth Avenue, 10 to 10:30 a.m. CST.

October 18 (*correction) Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad Street, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. CST. This was originally incorrectly communicated as occurring on October 19.

October 19 Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 10 to 10:45 a.m. CST.



Saskatoon

October 11 Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. CST. Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night) CST. Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. CST.

October 12 Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night) CST.

October 13 Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST. Good Life Fitness Preston Crossing, 1705 Preston Avenue North, 1 to 2:30 p.m. CST. Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST. Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. CST.

October 14 Hillcrest Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home (including anyone who attended a private luncheon/function), 210 Wess Road, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST. Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST. Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours and 5 to 9:30 p.m. CST.

October 15 Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours. Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North, 5 to 11 p.m. CST. Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST.

October 16 Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North, 1 to 2 a.m. CST. Shell Gas Station, 1101 Broadway Avenue, 12 to 12:15 p.m. CST. Plato's Closet, 331A 105th Street East, 2 to 6 p.m. CST. Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours. Real Canadian SuperStore, 2901 Eighth Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST.

October 17 Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours. The Dogghouse, 1527 Idylwyld Drive North, evening hours.

October 18 Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours. Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, evening hours.



Warman