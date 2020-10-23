COVID-19 in Sask: Friday exposure list includes Regina Costco, Saskatoon's Outlaws Bar

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its list of potential COVID-19 exposures for Friday.

Public health officials release a list when they are unsure they have contacted all people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was at the businesses during the specific days at the specific times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If they have had or develop symptoms, they are asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

Regina

Costco, 2110 Anaquod Rd. Oct. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. CST

Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance St. Oct. 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CST

Walmart, 4500 Gordon Rd. Oct. 15 from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. CST

Wholesale Club, 921 Broad St. Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST

Structube, 4890 Gordon Rd. Oct. 16 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST

Lowe's Home Improvement, 4555 Gordon Rd. Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST

Bed, Bath and Beyond, 3855 Gordon Rd. Oct. 16 from 2 to 2:20 p.m. CST

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Dr. Oct. 16 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST

Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Dr. Oct. 16 from 3 to 3:20 p.m. CST

Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance St. Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. CST

Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 3806 Albert St. Oct. 16 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. CST

Winners, 2135 Prince of Wales Dr. Oct. 17 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. CST

Metro Liquor, 3705 Chuka Blvd. Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. CST

Save-On Foods, 3701 Chuka Blvd. Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. CST

Farmer Jane Cannabis, 3881 Rochdale Blvd. Oct. 18 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. CST



Saskatoon

Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Dr. N. Oct. 10 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST

Hudsons Canada Pub, 401 21st St. E. Oct. 14 from 4 to 11 p.m. CST

Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Dr. N. Oct. 16 from 3 to 10 p.m. CST

Copper Mug Pub and Eatery, 1301 Eighth St. E. Oct. 16 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. CST



Prince Albert

Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Ave. W. Oct. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. CST

SuperStore, 591 15th St. E. Oct. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. CST

Save-on Foods Cornerstone, 801 15th St. E. Oct. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST

Petro Canada Gas Station, Sixth Ave. E. Oct. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST

Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th St. E. Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST Oct. 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. CST

JP's Confectionary, 1928 Central Ave. Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST Oct. 14 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. CST

Co-op Gas Bar, 228 16th St. W. Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 a.m. CST

SaskPro CrossFit, 365 Marquis Rd. W. Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST

Carnival Bingo 3205 Sixth Ave. E. Oct. 15 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. CST

Co-op Gas Bar, 3600 Fifth Ave. E. Oct. 20, no time available

Dollarama Cornerstone, 801 15th St. E. Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST

Walmart Cornerstone, 801 15th St. E. Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST



Lloydminster

Giant Tiger, 4719 50th Ave. Oct. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST

Co-op Grocery Store, 3606 50th Ave. Oct. 13 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST



Martensville

Caesar Mill Restaurant, 1-323 Centennial Dr. S. Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. CST



Shellbrook