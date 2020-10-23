COVID-19 in Sask: Friday exposure list includes Regina Costco, Saskatoon's Outlaws Bar
The Saskatchewan Health Authority issues alerts when there may be people who don't know they may have been exposed.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its list of potential COVID-19 exposures for Friday.
Public health officials release a list when they are unsure they have contacted all people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Anyone who was at the businesses during the specific days at the specific times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If they have had or develop symptoms, they are asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.
Regina
- Costco, 2110 Anaquod Rd.
- Oct. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. CST
- Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance St.
- Oct. 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CST
- Walmart, 4500 Gordon Rd.
- Oct. 15 from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. CST
- Wholesale Club, 921 Broad St.
- Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST
- Structube, 4890 Gordon Rd.
- Oct. 16 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST
- Lowe's Home Improvement, 4555 Gordon Rd.
- Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST
- Bed, Bath and Beyond, 3855 Gordon Rd.
- Oct. 16 from 2 to 2:20 p.m. CST
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Dr.
- Oct. 16 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST
- Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Dr.
- Oct. 16 from 3 to 3:20 p.m. CST
- Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance St.
- Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. CST
- Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 3806 Albert St.
- Oct. 16 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. CST
- Winners, 2135 Prince of Wales Dr.
- Oct. 17 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. CST
- Metro Liquor, 3705 Chuka Blvd.
- Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. CST
- Save-On Foods, 3701 Chuka Blvd.
- Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. CST
- Farmer Jane Cannabis, 3881 Rochdale Blvd.
- Oct. 18 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. CST
Saskatoon
- Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Dr. N.
- Oct. 10 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST
- Hudsons Canada Pub, 401 21st St. E.
- Oct. 14 from 4 to 11 p.m. CST
- Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Dr. N.
- Oct. 16 from 3 to 10 p.m. CST
- Copper Mug Pub and Eatery, 1301 Eighth St. E.
- Oct. 16 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. CST
Prince Albert
- Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Ave. W.
- Oct. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. CST
- SuperStore, 591 15th St. E.
- Oct. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. CST
- Save-on Foods Cornerstone, 801 15th St. E.
- Oct. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
- Petro Canada Gas Station, Sixth Ave. E.
- Oct. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th St. E.
- Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST
- Oct. 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. CST
- JP's Confectionary, 1928 Central Ave.
- Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. CST
- Co-op Gas Bar, 228 16th St. W.
- Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 a.m. CST
- SaskPro CrossFit, 365 Marquis Rd. W.
- Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST
- Carnival Bingo 3205 Sixth Ave. E.
- Oct. 15 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. CST
- Co-op Gas Bar, 3600 Fifth Ave. E.
- Oct. 20, no time available
- Dollarama Cornerstone, 801 15th St. E.
- Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST
- Walmart Cornerstone, 801 15th St. E.
- Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST
Lloydminster
- Giant Tiger, 4719 50th Ave.
- Oct. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST
- Co-op Grocery Store, 3606 50th Ave.
- Oct. 13 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST
Martensville
- Caesar Mill Restaurant, 1-323 Centennial Dr. S.
- Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. CST
Shellbrook
- Arnie's Grill, 133 Main St.
- Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 a.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 7 to 9 a.m. CST
- Oct. 15 from 7 to 9 a.m. CST