Saskatchewan to publish COVID-19 data after 4 days of silence
We’ll be getting a better picture of the COVID situation in Saskatchewan Tuesday.
Province recorded highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since October on Dec. 23
We'll be getting a better picture of the COVID situation in Saskatchewan Tuesday.
The provincial COVID dashboard, which includes new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, wasn't updated from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 because of the holidays.
This information will be released in the afternoon.
The last time COVID cases were reported, Saskatchewan recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since October, including dozens of cases of the Omicron variant.
The dashboard also won't be updated Jan. 1 to 3. Information from those dates will be available on Jan. 4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?