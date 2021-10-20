Sask. health-care workers, seniors among those eligible for COVID-19 booster shots as of next week

Starting next Monday, the Saskatchewan government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination booster program.

As long as at least six months have passed since a second dose was administered, booster shots will be available to the following people:

Anyone 65 or older.

People 50-plus living in the far north and/or in First Nation communities.

Health-care workers (a copy of a licence from a professional licensing body or a workplace pay stub will be required at the time of immunization; Saskatchewan Health Authority staff can use their staff identification).

Anyone 12 and older with underlying health conditions, including: Severe respiratory conditions — e.g. cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections — e.g. homozygous sickle cell disease. People who had their spleen removed. Significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support.



The boosters will also be available to adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk, such as Down's syndrome, and adults on dialysis or with chronic Stage 5 kidney disease, the province said in a Tuesday news release.

Those with any of the above underlying health conditions are expected to receive a letter from the Ministry of Health via their physician or nurse practitioner that can be presented before receiving their third shot, the province said.

People who have already received a third dose for travel or because they're in a long-term care home setting do not need a fourth shot, the province says.

Vaccine recommendations

Health officials recommend those who got two doses of the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) get the same vaccine type for their booster.

People who got mixed doses are also encouraged to get a third shot that matches the mRNA vaccine they got for their second dose.

Those who got two doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine should get an mRNA third dose, the province said.

Anyone newly eligible for booster shots can begin booking appointments online via the Saskatchewan Health Authority booking system as of Monday.

The province says it plans to expand the eligibility for booster shots in the coming weeks.