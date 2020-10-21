Yorkton Burger King, Regina transit, Saskatoon Walmart listed in SHA COVID-19 alerts

The Saskatchewan Health Authority released another list Wednesday of places where people likely infectious with COVID-19 had visited.

The SHA releases such information when it doesn't know if it have contacted everyone who may have come into contact with the likely infectious person.

Anyone who was at any of the locations on the specific dates and times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

Regina

Atlas Hotel Swimming Pool, 4177 Albert Street. Oct. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. CST

Regina Transit Route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) from the University of Regina bus stop to Halifax Street and College Avenue, then Route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) from the Halifax Street and College Avenue stop to the Victoria Square Mall. Oct. 14 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. CST

Regina Transit Route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) from Victoria Square Mall to Broad Street and 14th Avenue, then Route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) from Broad Street and 14th Avenue to the University of Regina bus stop.

Oct. 14 from 7:45 to 9 p.m. CST.



Saskatoon

Walmart Supercentre, 1706 Preston Avenue . Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. CST Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST

Costco, 115 Marquis Drive. Oct. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. CST

Mark's Work Wearhouse, 1715 Preston Avenue N. Oct. 12 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. CST

Motion Fitness Brighton,153 Gibson Bend. Oct. 13. from 12 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. CST

City Centre Bingo, 310 22nd Street W. Oct. 13 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. CST

Red Lobster, 2501 Eighth Street E. Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. CST

Earl's Kitchen and Bar, 610 Second Ave N. Oct. 16 from 10 to 11 p.m. CST



Yorkton

Burger King, 212 Broadway Street E. Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST Oct. 12 from 12 to 8 p.m. CST Oct 14 from 2 to 10:30 p.m. CST Oct 16 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. CST Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST Oct. 18 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. CST



Prince Albert

Co-op Home and Agro, 275 38th Street E. Oct. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m. CST

Dollarama, 2995 Second Avenue W. Oct. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. CST

Kinsmen Park playground, 2660 Central Avenue. Oct. 11 from 4:30 to 5 p.m. CST

A&W, Marquis and Sixth Avenue E. Oct. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. CST

Burger King, 3220 Second Avenue W. Oct. 13 from 12 to 1 p.m. CST

Value Village, 380-800 15th Street E. Oct. 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. CST

Edo, 801 15th Street East. Oct. 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. CST

Walmart, 800 15th Street E. Oct. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. CST

Fitness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive. Oct. 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. CST Oct. 15 from 9 to 10 a.m. CST

Co-op Cornerstone Pharmacy, 777 15th Street E. Oct. 15 at an unknown time

Montana's Restaurant, 3145 Second Avenue W. Oct. 15 from 9 to 10 p.m. CST

Bugsy's Bar, 2995 Second Avenue W. Oct. 15 from 10 to 11 p.m. CST



Candle Lake

C and S Service. Oct. 17 from 12 to 3 p.m. CST



Kelvington

Kelvington Co-op Grocery Store, 211 First Avenue W. Oct. 10 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. CST

PharmaChoice Drug Store, 206 Main Street. Oct. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST

Red Apple, 114 Main Street. Oct. 16 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. CST



Osler

Northway Surplus Direct Sales, 610 Service Road. Oct. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST



The SHA also ssued corrections for the communities of Beauval and Esterhazy. It said two exposures were previously communicated with the incorrect dates. The correct dates are as follows:

Beauval

Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks. Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. CST



Esterhazy