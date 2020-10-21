Yorkton Burger King, Regina transit, Saskatoon Walmart listed in SHA COVID-19 alerts
The alerts for Oct. 21 include long hours at a Yorkton Burger King and two Regina transit routes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority released another list Wednesday of places where people likely infectious with COVID-19 had visited.
The SHA releases such information when it doesn't know if it have contacted everyone who may have come into contact with the likely infectious person.
Anyone who was at any of the locations on the specific dates and times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.
Regina
- Atlas Hotel Swimming Pool, 4177 Albert Street.
- Oct. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. CST
- Regina Transit Route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) from the University of Regina bus stop to Halifax Street and College Avenue, then Route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) from the Halifax Street and College Avenue stop to the Victoria Square Mall.
- Oct. 14 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. CST
- Regina Transit Route 2 (Argyle Park - Wood Meadows) from Victoria Square Mall to Broad Street and 14th Avenue, then Route 3 (University - Sherwood Estates) from Broad Street and 14th Avenue to the University of Regina bus stop.
- Oct. 14 from 7:45 to 9 p.m. CST.
Saskatoon
- Walmart Supercentre, 1706 Preston Avenue .
- Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST
- Costco, 115 Marquis Drive.
- Oct. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. CST
- Mark's Work Wearhouse, 1715 Preston Avenue N.
- Oct. 12 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. CST
- Motion Fitness Brighton,153 Gibson Bend.
- Oct. 13. from 12 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. CST
- City Centre Bingo, 310 22nd Street W.
- Oct. 13 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. CST
- Red Lobster, 2501 Eighth Street E.
- Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. CST
- Earl's Kitchen and Bar, 610 Second Ave N.
- Oct. 16 from 10 to 11 p.m. CST
Yorkton
- Burger King, 212 Broadway Street E.
- Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST
- Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST
- Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST
- Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST
- Oct. 12 from 12 to 8 p.m. CST
- Oct 14 from 2 to 10:30 p.m. CST
- Oct 16 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. CST
- Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST
- Oct. 18 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. CST
Prince Albert
- Co-op Home and Agro, 275 38th Street E.
- Oct. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m. CST
- Dollarama, 2995 Second Avenue W.
- Oct. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. CST
- Kinsmen Park playground, 2660 Central Avenue.
- Oct. 11 from 4:30 to 5 p.m. CST
- A&W, Marquis and Sixth Avenue E.
- Oct. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. CST
- Burger King, 3220 Second Avenue W.
- Oct. 13 from 12 to 1 p.m. CST
- Value Village, 380-800 15th Street E.
- Oct. 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. CST
- Edo, 801 15th Street East.
- Oct. 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. CST
- Walmart, 800 15th Street E.
- Oct. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. CST
- Fitness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive.
- Oct. 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. CST
- Oct. 15 from 9 to 10 a.m. CST
- Co-op Cornerstone Pharmacy, 777 15th Street E.
- Oct. 15 at an unknown time
- Montana's Restaurant, 3145 Second Avenue W.
- Oct. 15 from 9 to 10 p.m. CST
- Bugsy's Bar, 2995 Second Avenue W.
- Oct. 15 from 10 to 11 p.m. CST
Candle Lake
- C and S Service.
- Oct. 17 from 12 to 3 p.m. CST
Kelvington
- Kelvington Co-op Grocery Store, 211 First Avenue W.
- Oct. 10 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. CST
- PharmaChoice Drug Store, 206 Main Street.
- Oct. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST
- Red Apple, 114 Main Street.
- Oct. 16 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. CST
Osler
- Northway Surplus Direct Sales, 610 Service Road.
- Oct. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
The SHA also ssued corrections for the communities of Beauval and Esterhazy. It said two exposures were previously communicated with the incorrect dates. The correct dates are as follows:
Beauval
- Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks.
- Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST
- Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. CST
Esterhazy
- Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive.
- Oct. 3 from 5 to 8 a.m. CST
- Oct. 5 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. CST
- Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 a.m. CST
- Oct. 8 from 5 to 8 a.m. CST
- Oct. 9 from 5 to 8 a.m. CST
- Oct. 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. CST
- Oct. 11 from 5 to 8 a.m. CST