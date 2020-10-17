2 health agencies, Saskatoon school division issue COVID warnings

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools all released statements Friday warning of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The inter-tribal authority issued an outbreak alert for the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Southend following an "increasing number of confirmed cases."

A public health official said in a community leadership update that four new positive cases were confirmed Friday in the community, more than 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, bringing the case total there to seven.

The positive cases "have been diligently worked on by the nursing team," who are doing contact tracing, the health official said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced visits to Northlands Pioneer Lodge Long Term Care in Meadow Lake are now being limited, after a positive COVID-19 case in the facility.

Family members and support people are only permitted in the facility for compassionate care reasons. No other visitors are allowed into the long-term care home in the northern city.

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly," the release said. "These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health-care workers safe."

The health authority statement said compassionate care reasons may include visits from family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive or critical care, maternal or pediatric care, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet, or in-patients and outpatients with specific challenges.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools also issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying there was a positive COVID-19 case at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School.

Parents and caregivers were to be notified and contact tracing was underway, the school division said, and the risk of exposure to those who are not close contacts was deemed to be low.

"To protect privacy of individuals, we are not able to share or discuss details," the statement said.

"As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill. We hope they are doing well."