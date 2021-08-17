COVID-19 exposure alert for Climax pool, Lloydminster restaurants: Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at a pool in Climax and two restaurants in Lloydminster.

In news releases on Tuesday, the health authority said there's an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the following locations, which were attended by a person or persons with the illness:

Aug. 9-10: Climax Pool in Climax,110 Main St., during pool hours.

Aug. 7-12: Original Joe's Restaurant, 5027 44 St., Lloydminster, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight each day.

Aug. 6-8: Station 51 Bar & Grill, 5009B 51 St., Lloydminster, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day.

The restaurants in Lloydminster — which straddles Saskatchewan's border with Alberta — are both on the Alberta side of the border.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issues COVID-19 exposure alerts when contact tracing is underway but there may be more people affected by exposures.

The health authority says anyone at the Climax Pool on Aug. 9 or 10 should immediately self-isolate and remain isolated until Aug. 24, unless they are fully immunized with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and with the second dose received on or before July 26.

Anyone who was at the pool and isn't vaccinated should also immediately seek a COVID-19 test, the health authority says.

Those who are fully vaccinated don't have to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms until Aug. 24. If symptoms develop, you should immediately self-isolate and seek testing, the health authority says.

The health authority says anyone who was at either of the Lloydminster restaurants should immediately self-isolate if any symptoms appear.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should seek COVID-19 testing immediately and again 10 days after they attended the restaurant, the health authority says.

Anyone at the restaurants during the specified times who is fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the last time they were at the restaurant.