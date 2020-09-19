Federal COVID-19 alert app now activated in Saskatchewan

A COVID-19 exposure alert phone app is now activated in Saskatchewan.

The Health Canada COVID Alert app uses Bluetooth technology to detect when app users are near each other.

When someone tests positive, they can use the app to get the word out to other users who have crossed paths with the infected person in the past two weeks — without sharing any personal health information.

The app launched on July 31. It was originally functional only in Ontario, but has expanded to other provinces including New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The app is free and is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

If users test positive for COVID-19, they will be provided a one-time key from public health officials. Once the user enters the key into the app, the app will notify other users who have been within two metres of you for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period within the last 14 days.

Subscribers who receive this alert can assess their risk and seek testing. All aspects of the app are voluntary.