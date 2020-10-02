Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 case reported at Regina's William Booth Special Care Home
The Salvation Army confirmed a staff member at the William Booth Special Care Home in Regina tested positive for COVID-19.

Positive test deemed 'sentinel event, suspect outbreak': Salvation Army

The Salvation Army says an employee at Regina's William Booth Special Care Home tested positive for COVID-19. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

One positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a staff member at The Salvation Army's William Booth Special Care Home in Regina. 

The Salvation Army did not provide specific details about who tested positive, beyond confirming it was a staff member. 

"William Booth Special Care Home is not in a COVID-19 outbreak," The Salvation Army said in an emailed statement. 

"Public Health has deemed this a 'sentinel event / suspect outbreak.'"

The Salvation Army said contact tracing started and anyone linked to the individual would be asked to seek testing and self-isolate.

The statement said that in the event health officials are unable to determine all contacts, further action may be taken to notify the community about COVID-19 exposures.

