COVID-19 case reported at Regina's William Booth Special Care Home

One positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a staff member at The Salvation Army's William Booth Special Care Home in Regina.

The Salvation Army did not provide specific details about who tested positive, beyond confirming it was a staff member.

"William Booth Special Care Home is not in a COVID-19 outbreak," The Salvation Army said in an emailed statement.

"Public Health has deemed this a 'sentinel event / suspect outbreak.'"

The Salvation Army said contact tracing started and anyone linked to the individual would be asked to seek testing and self-isolate.

The statement said that in the event health officials are unable to determine all contacts, further action may be taken to notify the community about COVID-19 exposures.