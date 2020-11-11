COVID-19 in Sask.: 112 new cases Wednesday, 48 people in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 54 recoveries from the illness.

More than half the new cases are in the province's two largest cities.

There were 37 new cases in the Regina region, and 29 in the Saskatoon region.

There were 13 cases in the southeast zone, 11 in the south central region, eight in the far north east, seven in the far northwest, and three in the central east zone. The northwest and north central regions each had one new case. The locations for two other cases are pending.

The province's total number of active cases is 1,363 as of Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Saskatchewan has recorded 4,326 cases of COVID-19, with 2,934 recoveries.

The province now has a higher rate of active cases per 100,000 people than either Ontario or British Columbia. Saskatchewan has 111 cases per 100,000 people, compared to Ontario's 69 and B.C.'s 104.

Forty-eight people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 37 receiving in-patient care and 11 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 1,363 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The province has capacity for up to 4,000 tests a day, and was testing an average of 2,000 people a day over the past five days.

Short SHA exposure list released on Wednesday

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also released its latest list of COVID-19 exposures. Only three were listed on Wednesday:

St. Anthony's Church at 2704 56th Ave. in Lloydminster: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yuen's Cellular Service at 503 Main St. in Humboldt: Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crescent Point Place at 327 Mergens St. N.W. in Weyburn: Nov. 5. from 8:45 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.



Anyone who visited the locations on the specific days at the specific times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Anyone who has had or develops COVID-19 symptoms is asked to contact HealthLine811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

A Regina MacDonald's is also closed after an employee tested positive. In a statement, the company said the MacDonalds at 535 Albert St. N. is closed Wednesday for a thorough cleaning. It did not say when the fast food restaurant would reopen.

The employee last worked on Nov. 6, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.

The company said all workers who were close contacts of the employee are self-isolating.