Wastewater samples from Saskatoon show noticeable increase in COVID-19

A scan of wastewater in three Saskatchewan cities shows an increase in COVID-19 in Saskatoon, and a decrease in some of the province's northern cities, according to a University of Saskatchewan study.

The latest report, released by scientists from the university's Global Institute for Water Security on Monday, found there was a 25.5 per cent increase in the COVID-19 viral load of Saskatoon sewage samples while that load dropped in Prince Albert and North Battleford.

Wastewater data can help predict COVID-19 caseloads in Saskatchewan cities. Saskatchewan stopped reporting daily COVID-19 data in early February and COVID-19 case numbers are skewed, even with weekly reporting, because of testing restrictions.

It's a relatively small shift in Saskatoon's viral load of COVID-19, given the city's 742 per cent increase reported a week ago.

Both Prince Albert and North Battleford had a reduced COVID-19 viral load, with researchers calculating a 16.5 per cent decrease and 20.1 per cent decrease respectively.

Treatment plant operators in Prince Albert said that the average daily flows in the past week were about 16 per cent more than the last report because of meltwater — and the decrease needs to be read with that in mind.

All three cities based their change percentage on the average of three individual daily measurements compared to the weekly average of the previous week. Reporting for this data in Saskatoon ended on April 13, Prince Albert on April 11 and North Battleford on April 9.

In all three cities, the highly contagious Omicron BA.2 subvariant made up more than 98 per cent of the COVID-19 viral load found in sewage samples.