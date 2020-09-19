COVID-19 warning issued for Regina grocery store, transit and Saskatoon Walmart

Someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a grocery store in Regina and rode Regina Transit when they were likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

A different person who also tested positive was at a Saskatoon Walmart.

The individual in Regina was at the Golden Mile Superstore at 3806 Albert St. on the following dates and times:

Sept. 12: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST

Sept. 14: 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Sept. 16: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They also rode Regina Transit on the following days:

Sept. 7: Route 9 (south to east) — 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Sept. 8: Route 7 (south to east) — 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Sept. 8: Route 7 (east to south) — 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Sept. 10: Route 7 (south to east) — 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: Route 7 (east to south) — 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Sept. 11: Route 7 (south to east) — 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 11: Route 7 (east to south) — 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Sept. 13: Route 9 (south to east) — 1:20 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.



Sept. 14: Route 9 (south to downtown) — 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Sept. 14: Route 40 (south) — noon to12:20 p.m.

Sept. 14: Route 7 (south to east) — 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: Route 7 (east to south) — 9:30 p.m. ti 10:30 p.m.

Another warning was issued for the Walmart at 3035 Clarence Ave. S in Saskatoon:

Sept. 6: 9:20 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., in the photo centre kiosk.

Sept. 6: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., in the menswear and frozen food sections and deli.

Sept. 7: 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m., in the photo kiosk and menswear section.

Anyone who was at the grocery store, on the bus or in the Walmart at those times and is showing symptoms should self-isolate and call 811 to arrange a test.

Anybody who was at those locations or rode the bus during those times but isn't showing symptoms is asked to self-monitor for two weeks.