How to spot the difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms
Sneezing not a common COVID-19 symptom
Coughing or sneezing in public has always been part of allergy and flu season, but today people might get a worried glance from their fellow citizens if they show any symptoms that are related to COVID-19.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has published a list that compares the symptoms of COVID-19 with those of allergies.
According to the list, fatigue, sore throat, shortness of breath and congestion are symptoms that can occur sometimes in both cases.
Runny noses, sneezing, and itchy and watery eyes — which are commonly associated with seasonal allergies — are more rare in cases of COVID-19.
If your go-to allergy medication does not work to improve symptoms in the usual timeframe, you should stay home, call the HealthLine or your physician in order to arrange a COVID-19 test, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says on its website.
The organization points out that the information on their chart is very broad and "does not apply to every individual circumstance." People should contact their physician for advice if they have questions about their situation.
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, people suffering from seasonal allergies can also try to reduce their exposure to things that trigger allergies. This includes:
-
Staying indoors on dry, windy days.
-
Delegating lawn mowing and other gardening chores to others.
-
Showering after spending time outdoors.
-
Washing outdoor clothes.
-
Closing windows at night.
-
Using high-efficiency filters in the furnace.
-
Vacuuming often.
