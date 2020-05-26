Almost all active COVID-19 cases in Regina are likely variants of concern, doctor says

As many as 90 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in Regina are variants of concern, says an infectious diseases doctor in Regina.

"We probably have the highest proportion of cases of COVID-19 caused by variants of concern in the country," Dr. Alex Wong said on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

He said what's known about the virus and its variants is always changing, but their increased transmissibility is a certainty.

"We need to be much more careful with regards to what we're doing to keep ourselves healthy and keep ourselves from getting sick," he said.

There are many variants circulating around the world, but health experts are primarily concerned with the emergence of three:

B117, first discovered in the U.K..

B1351, first discovered in South Africa.

P1, which was first discovered in Japan, in four travellers who had been in Brazil.

"There does appear to be increased risks of poor outcomes and mortality and death, with the U.K. variant specifically," Wong said.

The Morning Edition - Sask 8:13 Dr. Alex Wong on variant cases of COVID-19 in Regina We know Regina continues to grapple with high rates of COVID-19, with variants of concern now identified in as many as 70 to 80 per cent of screened tests here in this city. What do Regina residents need to do to keep safe? Infectious diseases Dr. Alex Wong will break it down for us 8:13

Wong said Reginans can't let their guard down now.

"A lot of outbreaks that we're seeing in the city are occurring as a result of workplace settings and people attending workplaces when they're symptomatic and then sort of letting their guard down," he said.

"Those are situations where we just kind of have to try to avoid. Work from home as much as you can, you know, and follow the guidance."

One epidemiologist in Regina suggested a targeted lockdown on The Morning Edition Monday. Wong said he didn't disagree with that, but he's not the one who can make the decision.

"It's kind of like our job to really point out the dangers of what may be taking place here," he said.

"I think it's important to look at all measures necessary to contain the spread of the virus. At the same time ... it seems unlikely, at least at this point in time or this stage, that there's going to be a mandated lockdown."