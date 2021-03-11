More than 3,000 appointments made through COVID-19 vaccine booking system

Almost 3,000 people 85 and older have booked appointments for their COVID-19 vaccination in the first few hours of Saskatchewan's new booking system being launched.

As of 11 a.m. 2,971 people have been booked for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost all of the bookings — 2,484 of them — have been online, while 487 have been booked by phone.

A government news release said more than 105,000 people have tried to access the booking tool online to explore the system rather than book an appointment.

The average wait time on the phone was 72 minutes.

"Some initial issues identified by SaskTel for individuals trying to connect to the phone line; these are being addressed as quickly as possible," the news release said.

"The phone line saw a total of 2,710 callers, however some of these calls were from people who were ineligible, wanting to confirm their existing appointment, or those seeking general information for vaccine."

For those 85 and over the telephone number to call to make an appointment is 1-833-727-5829.

More information on COVID-19, including vaccinations is on the government's website.