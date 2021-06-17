COVID-19 in Sask: 94 new cases, 70 recoveries, no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but no new deaths.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: four.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: nine.

North central: seven.

Northeast: five.

Saskatoon: 25.

Central east: two.

Central west: 11.

Regina: nine.

South central: seven.

Southeast: four.

Southwest: three.

Seven new cases are pending residence information. One case with pending residence information was assigned to the southeast zone.

A total of 752 cases are currently considered active, according to the government's COVID-19 update.

While there were no new deaths, a person in the 80-plus age group in Regina previously listed as fatal is now being listed as resolved, correcting the total COVID-19-related death toll in Saskatchewan to 561.

As of Thursday there are 87 infected Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including nine people under intensive care.

There were 2,301 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Wednesday.

15,402 vaccines given

On Wednesday, 15,402 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, bringing the total number to 937,737.

Seventy-nine per cent of those aged 40 and older have received their first dose, according to the government release, along with 74 per cent of those 30 and older, 69 per cent of those 18 and older, and 68 per cent of those 12 and older.

Second-dose eligibility is now open to residents 45 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1.

Second doses are also available in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District to all residents 18-plus.

Saskatchewan is expecting another 89,880 doses of the Moderna this week.

Pfizer is adjusting their scheduled delivery for Canada for the month of July.

The release said Pfizer will still deliver 9.1 million vaccine doses in July, but there will be fewer than originally projected in the first two weeks.