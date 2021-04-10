Regina drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic now open for people aged 52 to 54

The age range for those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Regina's drive-thru clinic was expanded on Saturday.

Those 52, 53 and 54 are now eligible to get a vaccine at the drive-thru site. Previously, only people age 53 or 54 were eligible at the Regina site.

Anyone who is not eligible for a vaccination will not receive one, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a Saturday news release.

Anyone 55 and over can book a vaccination appointment at other sites online or by phone (1-833-727-5829).

The drive-thru vaccination site, located on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. grounds, is open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to an increase in coronavirus variants of concern in Regina and the surrounding area, the health authority is urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.