Sask. COVID-19 vaccine booster program to be 'phased in' soon: chief medical health officer

Saskatchewan's residents can expect to see a COVID-19 vaccination booster program phased in gradually over the next few weeks.

In early November, Health Canada approved both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use as booster shots.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Monday people can expect to see booster shots made available to those over 18 soon.

"We will be phasing that in.… the initial vaccine doses were just given strictly by age so right now people that got their second dose in May are eligible for boosters after six months," Shahab said.

He said that for the most part, those who would be eligible for boosters are already getting them, age-wise.

Though provinces and territories are responsible for planning immunization programs, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided guidance on booster shot rollouts.

Saskatchewan's current COVID-19 booster program meets the advisory committee's guidelines and goes a bit further by offering shots to those 65 and older, where the committee suggested making them available to those 70 and older.

Those over 50 in Saskatchewan's north, health-care workers and immunocompromised people over the age of 12 are also currently eligible for booster shots.

The province currently recommends those with two doses of a mRNA vaccine — like the Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines — get a dose of a matching vaccine.

People in Saskatchewan who received two doses of AstraZeneca are recommended to seek an mRNA vaccine booster.

A person who got mixed vaccines should be given a dose of the second vaccine they received as a booster dose.

Other jurisdictions, including Manitoba and the United States, recently opened their vaccine booster programs to include anyone over the age of 18.

On Monday Shahab encouraged those in Saskatchewan closing in on six months since getting their second dose to plan on getting a booster soon.

"I think all of us should note in our diaries, when do we reach our six month anniversary after our second dose and expect to get a booster — everyone 18 and older," Shahab said.