New Sask. COVID-19 vaccination clinics open up as others fill appointments

Seniors in their 70s can now get the COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatchewan.

This week the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) opened up it's vaccine priority list to septuagenarians in more than 50 communities.

The province's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the uptake of the vaccine in 70-year-olds is high, as it should be.

"I would expect 100 per cent uptake in the most vulnerable long-term care residents, primary care home residents, and for health-care workers and primary care and long term care staff, because that's a second layer of protection," Shahab said during Thursday's provincial update on COVID-19.

Vaccine clinics quickly filling up

This week, COVID-19 clinics were set up in 11 communities: Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern, Big River, Canwood, Shellbrook, Birch Hills, Debden, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake and Christopher Lake.

The vaccinations are available by appointment only. Appointments for the clinics were quickly booked. New appointments will be made available once new vaccines arrive.

In the meantime, additional clinics are scheduled Saturday in Wakaw, Cudworth and Rosthern.

Additional vaccines will be available to seniors in their 80s in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.

"Speed does matter, especially among our vulnerable populations, as it saves lives," SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said. "This is why we're expanding our program as vaccines become available to us provincially."

However, as the province vaccinates its elderly, more vaccines will be needed.

"Currently the planned federal allocation for Phase 1 will leave us approximately 50 per cent short of immunizing our high priority populations," Livingstone said.

"Supplies are limited so we need patience from those who are not among the priority populations."

Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive nearly 200,000 vaccinations by the end of March.

However, on Friday the federal government said Pfizer was temporarily reducing vaccine deliveries to Canada. The manufacturer said it is confident it can catch up by the end of March.

Health minister urging approval of more vaccines

Following the news of Pfizer's slow down, Premier Scott Moe issued a statement calling it "very concerning."

"Saskatchewan has been able to increase our pace of vaccinations in recent days, but our planning is based on the federal government providing a reliable weekly supply of vaccines," Moe said.

He said Health Minister Paul Merriman raised the issue of "quickly reviewing and approving additional vaccine candidates including AstraZeneca" during a call with federal and provincial ministers, Friday morning.

AstraZeneca has not yet been approved by Health Canada.

On Thursday, Livinstone said the general population will be immunized by the end of summer.

"Our plan is anybody in this province who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine in their arms by September. That's what we're planning, and we will be prepared to do that," Livingstone said.

It remains unclear if that target date will change following Friday morning's announcement from the federal government.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health did not immediately respond for comment.

