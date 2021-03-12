Saskatchewan's push to get COVID-19 vaccinations into the arms of elderly residents is off to a roaring start, with more than 10,000 appointments being arranged in just over 24 hours.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced in a news release Friday that 10,636 people had had arranged to get their jab since the province launched its booking service on Thursday at 8 a.m. CST.

Officials say 5,616 of the appointments were made on Friday as of 11 a.m. CST.

The program is currently open to anyone 80 years old or older.

Eighty per cent of the appointments made since the service opened have been arranged through SHA's new online booking system, while the rest were made over the phone.

Arranging a vaccination

Saskatchewan announced on Friday that it will open the vaccination booking system to anyone 76 years old or older as of Saturday at 8 a.m. CST.

That eligibility will continue to be expanded from oldest to youngest as supplies of vaccines become available, according to the SHA.

Residents can use the province's online booking system or speak to a booking agent for help with their appointment over the phone. The call centre will operate 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST, seven days per week, and can be accessed by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Those eligible to book an appointment using the new online system will need a valid health card and a cellphone number or email address for notifications to be sent to.

The province said issues some people were experiencing if they attempted to the call the vaccination centre by cellphone have now been resolved.

SHA officials have stressed that they are not currently arranging appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Health officials said the province administered 2,692 doses of COVID-19 since its last update on Thursday.

There have now been 98,571 doses of the vaccine administered in Saskatchewan.

As of Friday, 56 per cent of long-term care homes across Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated after having received their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province said.

Forty-five per cent of personal care homes have received both of their doses.