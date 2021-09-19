COVID-19 in Sask.: New hospitalization records set; 519 new cases, 2 deaths

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan and the province is reporting its second-highest single-day increase in new cases.

The province reported 519 new COVID-19 cases Monday — the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic started, behind only the 543 new cases reported Sunday.

Hospital numbers continue to climb in Saskatchewan, breaking a new record, according to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard. As of Monday, 253 people with the disease are in hospital, four more than the day before. Almost three-quarters (74.7 per cent) of those people were not fully vaccinated, according to the province.

Out of the 253 COVID-19 patients, 56 are in intensive care — the highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU the province has seen during the pandemic and up by one from Sunday's number.

The two latest COVID-19 deaths in the province bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 641.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 494, or 41 new cases per 100,000. One week ago, the seven-day average on the province's dashboard was at 378 or 31.3 new cases per 100,000.

Monday's new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 23.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: 21.

Northwest: 63.

North central: 53.

Northeast: 20.

Saskatoon: 136.

Central west: 10.

Central east: 33.

Regina: 54.

Southwest: 21.

South central: 26.

Southeast: 19.

Residence information is pending for 39 other new cases.

Nearly one-third, or 32.9 per cent, of the new cases were in the 20-39 age category, according to the government's update. Approximately one in five of the new cases among people age 12 or older were fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 4,672 COVID-19 cases in the province were considered active, while 57,307 people have recovered from the illness, the province's dashboard said.

Most active cases as of Monday are in Saskatoon (1,157), followed by the northwest region (656) and the north central area (570).

2,623 more vaccinations

Health-care workers have administered another 2,623 vaccinations, including 1,522 first doses and 1,101 second doses.

According to Monday's update, 718,972 people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

The province also reported 3,940 new tests in Monday's update, compared to 3,911 on Sunday.