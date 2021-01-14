COVID-19 in Sask: 312 new cases, record-high hospitalizations reported Thursday

Saskatchewan is reporting 312 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday.

Two-hundred six people are in hospital in the province, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, with 33 in intensive care.

There are 3,859 known active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 313.

The new cases are in the following zones:

Far northwest (14).

Far north central (8).

Far northeast (29).

Northwest (18).

North central (39).

Northeast (seven).

Saskatoon (99).

Central west (two).

Central east (seven).

Regina (51).

Southwest (one).

South central (seven).

Southeast (24).

Pending location (six).

As of Thursday, 11,985 total vaccines have been administered in the province, with 1,393 doses given Wednesday.

Seniors aged 70 and up in Wakaw and Cudworth will be getting vaccinated Friday. The clinic in the area was by appointment only and all the spots got booked.