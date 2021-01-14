COVID-19 in Sask: 312 new cases, record-high hospitalizations reported Thursday
Two-hundred six people are in hospital, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, with 33 in intensive care.
206 people are in hospital, with 33 in intensive care
Saskatchewan is reporting 312 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday.
Two-hundred six people are in hospital in the province, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, with 33 in intensive care.
There are 3,859 known active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 313.
The new cases are in the following zones:
- Far northwest (14).
- Far north central (8).
- Far northeast (29).
- Northwest (18).
- North central (39).
- Northeast (seven).
- Saskatoon (99).
- Central west (two).
- Central east (seven).
- Regina (51).
- Southwest (one).
- South central (seven).
- Southeast (24).
- Pending location (six).
As of Thursday, 11,985 total vaccines have been administered in the province, with 1,393 doses given Wednesday.
Seniors aged 70 and up in Wakaw and Cudworth will be getting vaccinated Friday. The clinic in the area was by appointment only and all the spots got booked.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.