COVID-19 in Sask.: 73 new cases, 1 new death
Active cases in the province dip below 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 14
Saskatchewan reported 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one more death Monday.
There have now been 80,413 reported cases and 912 deaths.
There are 998 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province. It's the first time since Aug. 14 there have been fewer than 1,000.
Almost a third of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age range.
The new cases reported Monday were in the following health zones:
- Far northeast: one.
- Northwest: three.
- North central: 13.
- Saskatoon: 11.
- Central east: four.
- Regina: 10.
- Southwest: two.
- South central: 11.
- Southeast: 10.
Residence information for eight new cases is pending.
There are still 152 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 35 of them intensive care.
More than 70 per cent of those in hospital have not been fully vaccinated.
There are also eight Saskatchewan ICU patients being cared for in Ontario.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 105, or 8.8 new cases per 100,000.
The province administered 1,037 vaccine doses on Sunday, with 774 being second doses.
The province also announced that Saskatchewan parents can book an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children aged five to 11 starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. CST.
