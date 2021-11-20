Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask.: 73 new cases, 1 new death

The province reported 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one more death Monday.

Active cases in the province dip below 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 14

CBC News ·
Saskatchewan parents can book an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children aged five to 11 starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. CST. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

There have now been 80,413 reported cases and 912 deaths.

There are 998 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province. It's the first time since Aug. 14 there have been fewer than 1,000.

Almost a third of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age range.

The new cases reported Monday were in the following health zones:

  • Far northeast: one.
  • Northwest: three. 
  • North central: 13.
  • Saskatoon: 11.
  • Central east: four. 
  • Regina: 10. 
  • Southwest: two. 
  • South central: 11.
  • Southeast: 10. 

Residence information for eight new cases is pending.

LISTEN | CBC's Courtney Markewich answers some questions parents may have about getting their children vaccinated 
10:11CBC's Courtney Markewich digs into questions about COVID-19 vaccine for kids
There is now a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada for use in kids aged five to 11, but we know both parents and kids may still have some questions. CBC Saskatoon's Courtney Markewich has been working on finding the answers to some of those questions and she's ready to share what she's found on today's program. 10:11

There are still 152 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 35 of them intensive care.

More than 70 per cent of those in hospital have not been fully vaccinated.

There are also eight Saskatchewan ICU patients being cared for in Ontario.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 105, or 8.8 new cases per 100,000.

The province administered 1,037 vaccine doses on Sunday, with 774 being second doses.

The province also announced that Saskatchewan parents can book an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children aged five to 11 starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. CST.

